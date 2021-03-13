The Missus and I went for a stroll near Citie of Henricus, a historical park on the site of the second successful English settlement in the New World (Jamestown, 80 miles downriver, was the first). We heard the chattering of an agitated raptor from not too far ahead of us. After only a few more steps we saw this Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) perched on a treetop. Whatever it was that was bothering it was gone and it sat there for quite some time - long enough for me to point it out to many other people there, who all got excited by it.