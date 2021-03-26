The Other Side of Hercules

Driving past the Chesterfield County Airport, I was surprised (in a good way) to see a Lockheed C-130H Hercules parked at the far end of the ramp. With a 132' / 40m wingspan, it stood out from the light aircraft and business jets that are the airport's usual clientele.
This is not the same plane as the previous one. That one was from the 302nd Airlift Wing based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. This one is with the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio.
While this shot is further away than the previous one, it shows the Herky Bird's size with the crew member standing nearby for comparison. It also has a much cooler sky for the background.