Previous
Next
The Other Side of Hercules by timerskine
303 / 365

The Other Side of Hercules

Driving past the Chesterfield County Airport, I was surprised (in a good way) to see a Lockheed C-130H Hercules parked at the far end of the ramp. With a 132' / 40m wingspan, it stood out from the light aircraft and business jets that are the airport's usual clientele.

This is the second time in two weeks this has happened. The first time I got a good shot of the port side of the plane. This one is giving me the view of its starboard side.

This is not the same plane as the previous one. That one was from the 302nd Airlift Wing based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. This one is with the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio.

While this shot is further away than the previous one, it shows the Herky Bird's size with the crew member standing nearby for comparison. It also has a much cooler sky for the background.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Wow, haven't seen a C-130 in a while. We mostly see C-5s (that's what the airborne units at Ft. Bragg like to jump out of now). But, this is what my hubby jumped out of when he went to airborne school 30+years ago.
March 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise