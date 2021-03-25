Previous
Rockfish Valley by timerskine
302 / 365

Rockfish Valley

This is a picture of the (rainy) Rockfish Valley taken from Afton Mountain in Virginia.

This picture was taken at the Virginia Department of Transportation Workers Memorial Overview. The memorial honors state highway transportation workers who died performing their jobs. There are 134 names on the memorial.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
My hubby's favorite valley and town (his favorite craft breweries are in Afton).
March 27th, 2021  
