Rockfish Valley
This is a picture of the (rainy) Rockfish Valley taken from Afton Mountain in Virginia.
This picture was taken at the
Virginia Department of Transportation Workers Memorial Overview
. The memorial honors state highway transportation workers who died performing their jobs. There are 134 names on the memorial.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
rain
valley
memorial
rockfish
vdot
Lisa Poland
ace
My hubby's favorite valley and town (his favorite craft breweries are in Afton).
March 27th, 2021
