Tidier on the Outside

After driving 300 miles to a town in the mountains that I had never been to before, I was a bit jaded. The muse was not with me, nor was my photographic eye. At a grocery store to buy something for dinner I spotted pots of tulips and hyacinths. I took a couple of pictures and this was the only one that was OK...the others were meh.



The brown pollen on the inside of this tulip makes it look rather unkempt. The outside of it was such tidier and prettier.