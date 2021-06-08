Sign up
Photo 377
Coming at You!
I saw this
mute swan
in a pond near home. I was lucky enough to get it swimming directly towards me as it spent most of its time while I was there either preening (with its head on the opposite side of its body) or with its head under water, eating.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th June 2021 12:06pm
Tags
bird
,
swan
