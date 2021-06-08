Previous
Coming at You! by timerskine
Photo 377

Coming at You!

I saw this mute swan in a pond near home. I was lucky enough to get it swimming directly towards me as it spent most of its time while I was there either preening (with its head on the opposite side of its body) or with its head under water, eating.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Tim Erskine

