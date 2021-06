The Missus and I spent the morning at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden . It's 50 spectacular acres of heaven for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and wildlife in general.I loved the riot of color the gardeners planted here. The foreground coneflower is a strain known as Fiery Meadow Mama, which obviouslyto be the title of this picture. The background flowers are Blue Paradise garden phlox.