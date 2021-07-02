Previous
Next
Lotus and Tuckahoe by timerskine
Photo 401

Lotus and Tuckahoe

At Virginia Beach's Lotus Garden Park this lotus was blooming among tuckahoe (aka green arrow arum).

This area of Ashville Bridge Creek has an enormous field of lotuses (lotii?) that are currently in bloom. Fortunately, more than a few are near enough to shore to shoot.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great details on this
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise