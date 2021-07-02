Sign up
Photo 401
Lotus and Tuckahoe
At Virginia Beach's Lotus Garden Park this lotus was blooming among tuckahoe (aka green arrow arum).
This area of Ashville Bridge Creek has an enormous field of lotuses (lotii?) that are currently in bloom. Fortunately, more than a few are near enough to shore to shoot.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
1
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
667
photos
52
followers
38
following
109% complete
Tags
lotus
,
tuckahoe
amyK
ace
Great details on this
July 12th, 2021
