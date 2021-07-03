Arch Enemies

I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. Each Saturday during the summer we have a program called 'Summer of Flight' where one of our planes is showcased with a brief lecture and a flight demonstration. It's super cool and very popular.
This week's plane was the P-51 Mustang, one of the greatest fighter aircraft of WWII.
I was monitoring the flight line, making sure none of the guests went into a dangerous area. I couldn't stop to take a lot of pictures but I was able to use my cellphone to grab this shot of the Mustang on its takeoff run.
The plane in the foreground - which was pulled out of the hangar so the Mustang could be brought out - is the Focke-Wulf FW-190. It was Germany's best fighter plane of WWII, arguably the best fighter in the world at the time.
These two planes were mortal enemies in the skies over Europe from 1943 to 1945, but they now reside peacefully in the same hangar at the Museum.