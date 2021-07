Portrait of Maggie, Stoned

It's American Independence Day. This means celebrations, including fireworks. In our new home we heard more fireworks being set off by people around us than we have ever heard anywhere before. 360 degrees, for miles, and for hours.



For poor Maggie, this was a terrifying end-of-the-world event. We had to sedate her to get her through it. This is Maggie on drugs.