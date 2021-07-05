Previous
I Shall Call You Brewster by timerskine
I Shall Call You Brewster

We've passed the area several times and this great egret seems to hang out in a pond across the street from a local microbrewery. As a result I decided to call it Brewster.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
