Photo 404
I Shall Call You Brewster
We've passed the area several times and this
great egret
seems to hang out in a pond across the street from a local microbrewery. As a result I decided to call it Brewster.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th July 2021 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
brewery
,
egret
