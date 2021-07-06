Sign up
Photo 404
Lotus Garden
This is a view of a small fraction of Virginia Beach's Lotus Garden Park in Ashville Bridge Creek.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th July 2021 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lotus
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I saw them last year on my hike, the most stunning flower. Beautiful capture
July 13th, 2021
