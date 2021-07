Turning Final to Runway 23 Right

There is a spot on Oceana Boulevard, just outside the perimeter fence of Naval Air Station Oceana that sits at the end of the main parallel runways (right and left 5/23). The Missus and I were there with a few other people as this F/A-18E Super Hornet came in to land on 23R. In this shot, it is just completing its turn onto final approach.