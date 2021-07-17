Previous
Like A Cherry On Top by timerskine
Photo 416

Like A Cherry On Top

The Missus and I were volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum where the Supermarine Spitfire had been pulled out of its hangar for a flight demonstration. As I walked along the ramp, I heard the distinctive call of a bluebird, very close by...much, much closer than the treeline on the far side of the runway. As I walked towards the sound I spotted the birdie on top of the Spitfire's propellor.

The Spitfire is one of the most beautiful aircraft ever to fly, but today I learned that its looks can be improved by adding a bluebird.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

