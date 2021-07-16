Previous
Next
Edge of the Wall Cloud by timerskine
Photo 415

Edge of the Wall Cloud

Some fairly large summertime "pop up" thunderstorms were moving into our area of Virginia Beach and northwards to the Chesapeake Bay. Given the flat coastal land, I wanted to get south of them, turn around and get some interesting shots. Alas, I didn't develop this clever plan in a timely manner. As I headed south it became clear that I wasn't going to make it, however, I did manage to slide into a residential construction area to grab some shots of the southern edge of the wall cloud as it passed. Some pretty solid rain hit about 45 seconds after this shot.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise