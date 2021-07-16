Some fairly large summertime "pop up" thunderstorms were moving into our area of Virginia Beach and northwards to the Chesapeake Bay. Given the flat coastal land, I wanted to get south of them, turn around and get some interesting shots. Alas, I didn't develop this clever plan in a timely manner. As I headed south it became clear that I wasn't going to make it, however, I did manage to slide into a residential construction area to grab some shots of the southern edge of the wall cloud as it passed. Some pretty solid rain hit about 45 seconds after this shot.