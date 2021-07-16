Edge of the Wall Cloud

Some fairly large summertime "pop up" thunderstorms were moving into our area of Virginia Beach and northwards to the Chesapeake Bay. Given the flat coastal land, I wanted to get south of them, turn around and get some interesting shots. Alas, I didn't develop this clever plan in a timely manner. As I headed south it became clear that I wasn't going to make it, however, I did manage to slide into a residential construction area to grab some shots of the southern edge of the wall cloud as it passed. Some pretty solid rain hit about 45 seconds after this shot.