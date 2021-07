The Missus and I came back from some errands and found this broad-headed skink sunning itself on our front porch. It's is about 6 inches (14 cm) long, but they can grow up to 11 inches (28 cm) in total length. Since they eat insects, they are welcome around our house.We discovered the next day that there are two of them living under the bush next to the porch steps (just outside this frame to the top and right).