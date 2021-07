The Missus and I were at Little Island Beach for a walk since the temperature and humidity dropped way down from their intolerable levels of the past few weeks.As we were walking, I saw crab tracks in the sand. I followed them (all of a few inches, perhaps a foot) and saw this adult Atlantic ghost crab burrowing down into the sand. It froze when we approached and I was able to get down closer to its level for this shot. We then left it alone to continue its digging.