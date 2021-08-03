Our new home has a lot of square footage in the kitchen but not much counter space. So off to the IKEA store in Norfolk to check out the possibilities for tables or the like to expand the amount of horizontal surface. We landed on the Rimforsa* workbench, which is made of stainless steel with a bamboo butcher block-style top.
Now, time to pay the piper and put the thing together. And I have to remember the old Swedish saying, "Använd ett skyddande underlag för att undvika repor vid montering." **
*According to Google Translate, Rimforsa is Swedish for "Rimforsa." Further investigation revealed Rimforsa to be a Swedish city, population 2,238.
** "Use a protective underlay to avoid scratches when mounting."