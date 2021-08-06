Previous
VB Dusk by timerskine
VB Dusk

The sun had just set when I realized I hadn't taken a picture yet. So the Missus and I trundled off to Little Island Park to see what we could see. We strolled out onto the fishing pier and this was the view north towards along the beach.
6th August 2021

Tim Erskine

