Ambush Zero Five by timerskine
Photo 440

Ambush Zero Five

A lot of planes were heading in to Naval Air Station Oceana this morning. The sky was such a beautiful, clear blue the Missus and I headed to the viewing area under the landing pattern, about a half-mile from the threshold of Runway 23.

The planes coming in were from VFC-12, Fighter Squadron Composite 12. VFC-12 is an "aggressor" squadron. They fly against other US and allied forces using tactics that would be used by opponents (formally called "dissimilar air combat maneuvering"). This helps our pilots develop the skills necessary to fight effectively. The aggressors are very easy to identify by the old Soviet-style markings...the red star on the tail and the red block numbers on the nose.

VFC-12 uses the call sign "Ambush," making this aircraft Ambush Zero Five.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice.
August 11th, 2021  
