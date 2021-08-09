Family Sunset

The Missus and I went to Pungo Ferry Landing Park on the North Landing River to catch the sunset. As I pulled in I saw this scene of a young family and their dog on the river bank, begging to be captured, so I jumped out of the truck and grabbed it.



I showed the Mom the picture on my camera's preview screen and gave her my e-mail so that if she wants it she just has to let me know.



Oh, and do NOT let anyone tell you that there's a "rule" in photography that you should never shoot into the light. This is what happens when you do. The only rule in photography is that there are no rules in photography!