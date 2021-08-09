Previous
Family Sunset by timerskine
Photo 439

Family Sunset

The Missus and I went to Pungo Ferry Landing Park on the North Landing River to catch the sunset. As I pulled in I saw this scene of a young family and their dog on the river bank, begging to be captured, so I jumped out of the truck and grabbed it.

I showed the Mom the picture on my camera's preview screen and gave her my e-mail so that if she wants it she just has to let me know.

Oh, and do NOT let anyone tell you that there's a "rule" in photography that you should never shoot into the light. This is what happens when you do. The only rule in photography is that there are no rules in photography!
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Carrie Shepeard
Such a great photo! Love the silhouette of the family.
August 10th, 2021  
