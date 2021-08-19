Henri's Moonlight Approach

Tropical Storm Henri is in the Atlantic, southwest of Bermuda, and headed up the US eastern seaboard. It will brush past us with the winds starting...well, any minute now.



In this shot the waxing gibbous moon is over clouds being churned up in Henri's outer reaches. It's about an hour after sunset so the very tall clouds are still catching some sunshine.



Sadly, I blew out the highlights of the moon, but this was taken from the parking lot of our pharmacy. Our dog Banjo needs some eyedrops and I wanted to get the prescription in before the store closed. Not bad, if I may say so, for a quick shot.