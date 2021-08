Venus Over Blackwater

I went out to the Blackwater area of Virginia Beach to photograph the Pungo Ferry Bridge. I discovered that it was probably a better subject for pre-dawn twilight than post-sunset. But not all was lost because when I turned around I saw this. Venus was low in the twilight sky with some great looking clouds scattered about. I don't know what the two stars are...I didn't see them until I viewed this 15 second exposure at home on my computer, so I didn't check the star chart on my phone.