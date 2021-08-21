The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. Each Saturday during the summer we have a program called 'Summer of Flight' where one of our planes is showcased with a brief lecture and a flight demonstration. It's super cool and very popular.
I was only able to get a good shot of the Sentinel because I was watching the flight line to keep our guests safe. Unlike the L-4, which was simply a civilian Piper Cub with camouflage paint, the L-5 Sentinel was purpose built for the US Army as a liaison and observation aircraft. It was also used as a light transport plane and an air ambulance. The all-around utility of the Sentinel earned it the nickname of "the flying Jeep."