Flying Jeep by timerskine
Photo 451

Flying Jeep

The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. Each Saturday during the summer we have a program called 'Summer of Flight' where one of our planes is showcased with a brief lecture and a flight demonstration. It's super cool and very popular.

This week's planes were three of our smallest aircraft: the Piper L-4 Grasshopper, the Fiesler Fi-156 Storch, and the Stinson L-5 Sentinel.

I was only able to get a good shot of the Sentinel because I was watching the flight line to keep our guests safe. Unlike the L-4, which was simply a civilian Piper Cub with camouflage paint, the L-5 Sentinel was purpose built for the US Army as a liaison and observation aircraft. It was also used as a light transport plane and an air ambulance. The all-around utility of the Sentinel earned it the nickname of "the flying Jeep."
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
