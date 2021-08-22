Sign up
Photo 452
You’ve Got Something On Your Head
I saw this bumble bee working at the flowers of a hibiscus bush. He was scoring some major pollen. So much so that he was carrying it atop his head!
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
761
photos
52
followers
38
following
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
hibiscus
