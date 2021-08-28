Previous
Hole in the Clouds by timerskine
Photo 458

Hole in the Clouds

I looked up just in time to see a patch of blue sky through a hole in multiple layers of clouds.
28th August 2021 28th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

Danette Thompson ace
Pretty!
August 31st, 2021  
