I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge (12 miles and 4 traffic lights from home) to see if I could spot any interesting wildlife. What I saw right in front of where I parked - about 20 feet / 6 meters away - was a migrating upland sandpiper, a bird I have never seen before. It has now been added to my life list!
After a few minutes of it not finding anything good to eat it flew about 30 feet / 10 meters away. When it landed, it performed a wing raise characteristic to upland sandpipers. To me it looks like a gymnast who just stuck her landing (even more so than my heron picture from September 5th).