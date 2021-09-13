Previous
Next
Ta-Da! II by timerskine
Photo 474

Ta-Da! II

I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge (12 miles and 4 traffic lights from home) to see if I could spot any interesting wildlife. What I saw right in front of where I parked - about 20 feet / 6 meters away - was a migrating upland sandpiper, a bird I have never seen before. It has now been added to my life list!

After a few minutes of it not finding anything good to eat it flew about 30 feet / 10 meters away. When it landed, it performed a wing raise characteristic to upland sandpipers. To me it looks like a gymnast who just stuck her landing (even more so than my heron picture from September 5th).
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise