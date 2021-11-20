Sign up
Photo 542
Airfield Sunset
The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the
Military Aviation Museum
. We left just after the sun set and I grabbed this picture of the far end of the airfield.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
0
0
Tags
sunset
,
mam
