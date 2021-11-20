Previous
Airfield Sunset by timerskine
Photo 542

Airfield Sunset

The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. We left just after the sun set and I grabbed this picture of the far end of the airfield.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Tim Erskine

