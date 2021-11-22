Previous
Targeted Reflection by timerskine
Photo 544

Targeted Reflection

I was headed into Target in there rain when I saw the store's big logo reflecting in the parking lot puddles.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
