Photo 548
Frolick
As I was taking pictures of horses and
cattle egrets
at Back Bay Farms two of the younger horses had a sudden outburst of energy. They started galloping around so much they got the older horses stirred up, too.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
horse
,
pungo
