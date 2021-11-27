The Military Aviation Museum has an annual event on the weekend after Thanksgiving called "Planes, Trains, and Santa." One of our hangars is given over to local model railroaders who set up extensive displays, and Santa is there so kids (and adults) can tell him what they want for Christmas and get their pictures taken with him. Over the three days of the event we will get close to 2,000 guests.
Santa's normal mode of arrival for the event is in Reindeer One, our Stearman trainer, built in 1941. Here he is, in the front cockpit waving to his adoring fans, while pilot "Boom" Powell sets the plane down on the runway after an arduous journey from the North Pole.