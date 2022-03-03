Sign up
Photo 632
Dismal Butterfly
The Missus and I went to the
Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge
. It's a 133,000 acre area of a swamp that used to be over one million acres.
There were a lot of butterflies around. Tiny little blue ones and medium-sized orange ones, neither of which would settle anyplace nearby for a picture. This
mourning cloak butterfly
was kind enough to pose for me.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
0
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
1075
photos
52
followers
33
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd March 2022 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swamp
,
dismal swamp
,
gdsnwr
