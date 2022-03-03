Previous
Dismal Butterfly by timerskine
Photo 632

Dismal Butterfly

The Missus and I went to the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. It's a 133,000 acre area of a swamp that used to be over one million acres.

There were a lot of butterflies around. Tiny little blue ones and medium-sized orange ones, neither of which would settle anyplace nearby for a picture. This mourning cloak butterfly was kind enough to pose for me.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

