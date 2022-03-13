Welcoming Party

The Missus and I are taking a week-long break from our strenuous life of retirement. We are spending that time with our son in a rented house in Carova, North Carolina. Carova is part of the Outer Banks and sits on the North Carolina - Virginia border (that's where the name comes from: CAROlina plus the abbreviation for Virginia (VA)).
Carova and the northern portion of Corolla, NC, are home to a large herd of wild horses. The area is known as the 4-by-4 section because the only access to the area is on the Atlantic Ocean beach. One must have a four-wheel drive vehicle to get there, otherwise you will get stuck in the sand.
The house we rented is as close to the shore as they get, but behind a barrier dune with a boardwalk to the top of the dune where there is a gazebo and steps down to the beach. Right after we arrived, two of the Corolla wild horses showed up, grazing on the dunes. This one was kind enough to wander to the top of the dune and allow me to head down the boardwalk to get this picture.