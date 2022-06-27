Previous
First Lotus 2022 by timerskine
Photo 648

First Lotus 2022

The Missus and I stopped by the Lotus Garden Park this morning for a belated first visit to see this year's incoming crop of flowers. Some of the early bloomers have already lost their petals, as this one is getting ready to do.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

