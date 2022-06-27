Sign up
Photo 648
First Lotus 2022
The Missus and I stopped by the Lotus Garden Park this morning for a belated first visit to see this year's incoming crop of flowers. Some of the early bloomers have already lost their petals, as this one is getting ready to do.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
0
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th June 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lotus
,
lotus garden
