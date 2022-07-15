Previous
Shroom Bloom by timerskine
Photo 649

Shroom Bloom

The Missus and I have lived in our house for one year and two weeks now. We didn't have any mushrooms in our yard last summer, but now we have a bumper crop of pretty sizable toadstools. The one in the foreground is 4-5 inches / 10-12 cm across.
Tim Erskine

