Ragin' One Zero Five, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron 37 (VFA-37), was on final approach to Naval Air Station Oceana when I got this shot. As you can see from the writing below the cockpit it is being piloted by Lieutenant Commander Brandon Allgood, callsign Meatwad.
In the US military pilots do not choose their own callsigns. The other pilots they fly with do the choosing. The callsign is usually a derivative of a last name (I know a retired fighter pilot whose last name is Gordon and his callsign is Flash), physical features, personalities or pop culture. But most are based on the pilot screwing something up. So I'm in no hurry to figure out where LCDR Allgood's callsign comes from.