Previous
Next
Coming In by timerskine
Photo 653

Coming In

This bumble bee was headed in for a landing on a marsh milkweed. It was bright enough to freeze his wings in flight.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great action shot!
July 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise