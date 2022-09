This weekend at the Military Aviation Museum , we hosted a visiting warbird of tremendous significance. The Commemorative Air Force's C-47 (US designation Skytrain, UK designation Dakota) named "That's All, Brother" stopped by for a few days.The significance of 'That's All, Brother' comes from the fact that this was the lead aircraft of the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Not just painted like it...the actual lead aircraft dropping paratroopers in Nazi-occupied France.Sitting out on our ramp, the CAF gave our guests tours of its immaculately restored interior, and sold tickets to ride along on three flights each day.I was working flightline safety for one of the takeoffs when I grabbed this shot. She is an absolute beauty of an airplane and the roar of her two Pratt & Whitney radial engines is both distinctive and impressive.