The significance of 'That's All, Brother' comes from the fact that this was the lead aircraft of the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Not just painted like it...the actual lead aircraft dropping paratroopers in Nazi-occupied France.
Sitting out on our ramp, the CAF gave our guests tours of its immaculately restored interior, and sold tickets to ride along on three flights each day.
I was working flightline safety for one of the takeoffs when I grabbed this shot. She is an absolute beauty of an airplane and the roar of her two Pratt & Whitney radial engines is both distinctive and impressive.