Previous
Next
That's All, Brother by timerskine
Photo 667

That's All, Brother

This weekend at the Military Aviation Museum, we hosted a visiting warbird of tremendous significance. The Commemorative Air Force's C-47 (US designation Skytrain, UK designation Dakota) named "That's All, Brother" stopped by for a few days.

The significance of 'That's All, Brother' comes from the fact that this was the lead aircraft of the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Not just painted like it...the actual lead aircraft dropping paratroopers in Nazi-occupied France.

Sitting out on our ramp, the CAF gave our guests tours of its immaculately restored interior, and sold tickets to ride along on three flights each day.

I was working flightline safety for one of the takeoffs when I grabbed this shot. She is an absolute beauty of an airplane and the roar of her two Pratt & Whitney radial engines is both distinctive and impressive.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise