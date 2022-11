The Missus and I were volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum when the Museum's latest acquisition flew in. This is a Beech SNB-1 Kansan. A modified version of the civilian Beech 18, it was used to train bombardiers, which is why it has that funky greenhouse nose. Of the 45,000 airmen trained as bombardiers during WWII, 90% of them learned how to use their bombsights in Kansans.