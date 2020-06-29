Previous
Urban Osprey by timerskine
14 / 365

Urban Osprey

This osprey was flying over the James River in downtown Richmond, Virginia. I managed to get a bunch of pictures but this one, in front of the BB&T Building, was the best.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

