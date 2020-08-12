Previous
Blue Dasher by timerskine
36 / 365

Blue Dasher

While visiting Grant's HQ in Hopewell, Virginia, I came across this blue dasher dragonfly (Pachydiplax longipennis) hanging out on a sign. It was kind enough to pose for me.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

