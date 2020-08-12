Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
36 / 365
Blue Dasher
While visiting Grant's HQ in Hopewell, Virginia, I came across this blue dasher dragonfly (Pachydiplax longipennis) hanging out on a sign. It was kind enough to pose for me.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
125
photos
28
followers
56
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Latest from all albums
74
75
34
35
76
77
36
12
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th August 2020 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
,
hopewell
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close