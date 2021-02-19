Sign up
122 / 365
S.Pellegrino Filter
My Get Pushed Challenge for this week was to get a shot through a homemade filter. This is a shot of one of my (many, many) toy ambulances using a bottle of S.Pellegrino water as a filter.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Tags
filter
,
pellegrino
,
timerskine-gp
,
get-pushed-447
Tim Erskine
ace
@365anne
Here's another filter shot
February 19th, 2021
