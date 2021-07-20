Sign up
191 / 365
Assassin!
I found this
assassin bug
on a screen at the back of our house. It has actually been there for over a day now, having first landed there during a storm.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
696
photos
52
followers
38
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Eclectica
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
20th July 2021 11:34am
Tags
bug
assassin
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 21st, 2021
