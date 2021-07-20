Previous
Next
Assassin! by timerskine
191 / 365

Assassin!

I found this assassin bug on a screen at the back of our house. It has actually been there for over a day now, having first landed there during a storm.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise