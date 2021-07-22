Sign up
Sunbeams Over Little Island
The Missus and I were at Little Island Beach for a walk since the temperature and humidity dropped way down from their intolerable levels of the past few weeks.
The sun and clouds combined to give us this lovely view at the north end of the beach.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd July 2021 5:43pm
Tags
beach
,
sunbeam
,
little island
