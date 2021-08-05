Sign up
201 / 365
Hornet Break
Watching some F/A-18 Hornets coming in to land at
Naval Air Station Oceana
when this pair executed their formation break right in front of a puffy cloud.
When the planes do this, the flight leader will make a sharp bank to enter the landing pattern, while the wingman makes a much wider turn to come in to land behind the leader at a safe distance.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
0
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
break
,
hornet
,
oceana
