Hornet Break by timerskine
Hornet Break

Watching some F/A-18 Hornets coming in to land at Naval Air Station Oceana when this pair executed their formation break right in front of a puffy cloud.

When the planes do this, the flight leader will make a sharp bank to enter the landing pattern, while the wingman makes a much wider turn to come in to land behind the leader at a safe distance.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
