Cat Coming Around

This is a PBY-5 Catalina belonging to the Military Aviation Museum. It is a flying boat, used during WWII for reconnaissance, air-sea rescue, anti-submarine patrol, bombing, and carrying cargo and passengers.
I was at the Museum for a volunteer committee meeting when the Cat was being taken to an auxiliary hangar at a different airport so it could be sheltered from the gale-force winds that were coming in from Hurricane Ida.
After it took off the pilots brought her around for a low pass over the Museum. This is always fun to watch and is a bonus for Museum guests.