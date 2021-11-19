Previous
Seriously? f8? by timerskine
259 / 365

Seriously? f8?

The Missus and I went to Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge to see what was hanging out. At the Charles Kuralt Trail Overlook we found this bald eagle sitting in a tree at the water's edge, looking for lunch.

I am amused by the incredulous look this bird is giving me and figure it must be questioning my technique.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
70% complete

Photo Details

