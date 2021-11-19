Sign up
Previous
Next
259 / 365
Seriously? f8?
The Missus and I went to
Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge
to see what was hanging out. At the Charles Kuralt Trail Overlook we found this
bald eagle
sitting in a tree at the water's edge, looking for lunch.
I am amused by the incredulous look this bird is giving me and figure it must be questioning my technique.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
928
photos
53
followers
32
following
70% complete
Tags
bird
,
bald eagle
,
darkroom-bird
,
mackay island
