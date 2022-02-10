A Patient Heron

The Missus and I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge. In a marshy ditch next to the road on the way in was this great blue heron. I pulled to the side of the road and got out to set up my camera and tripod...but there wasn't any way to hide my activity from the bird. I moved slowly and didn't make any loud noises, but it seemed to not really care one way or the other. I took a series of shots...it just stood there, looking around. Even when I had to close the lift gate on my 4Runner, which has to be pushed hard enough to make a little noise, it was just sort of, "Whatever..."