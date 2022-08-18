Previous
Waiting for the Tide by timerskine
Waiting for the Tide

The Missus and I went with our son to Norfolk to take a naval base cruise. To get there, we parked at the eastern terminus of The Tide, the local light rail. This is a shot from the platform while waiting for the next train.
Tim Erskine

Photo Details

