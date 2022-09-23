Sign up
322 / 365
Lots of Action
At
Stumpy Lake Natural Area
there were two
great egrets
sitting on this log. The one in the center swooped in to land, causing the one on the right to hop right into the mud (and making the one on the left wish they'd just settle down).
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd September 2022 1:18pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
egret
stumpy lake
ndao8
