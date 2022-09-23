Previous
Lots of Action
Lots of Action

At Stumpy Lake Natural Area there were two great egrets sitting on this log. The one in the center swooped in to land, causing the one on the right to hop right into the mud (and making the one on the left wish they'd just settle down).
23rd September 2022

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

