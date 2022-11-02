Sign up
Hovering Sanderling
I caught this
sanderling
in mid-hop as it scurried down the beach.
I spent about an hour at
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
and came away with a trove of great shots!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Tags
sanderling
,
bbnwr
